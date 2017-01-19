WLBZ
Morning stumper: 1.19.17

Morning Report Stumper 1/19/2017

January 19, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's National Popcorn Day!  

Todays stumper:

How high can popcorn pop?

The answer is 3 feet believe it or not!

