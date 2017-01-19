Close Morning stumper: 1.19.17 Morning Report Stumper 1/19/2017 WCSH 7:58 AM. EST January 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- It's National Popcorn Day! Todays stumper:How high can popcorn pop?The answer is 3 feet believe it or not! Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Project Heat Telethon 2017 Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m. Need help with heat? Mainers can call 211 Jan 18, 2017, 8:49 p.m. Convicted killer of girlfriend, two children to be sentenced Jan 19, 2017, 6:43 a.m.
