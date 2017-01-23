Close Morning stumper: 1.23.17 Morning Report Stumper WCSH 8:07 AM. EST January 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Happy National Pie day! Do you know who the first people to make pie were?Was it the:A: GreeksB: EgyptiansC: RomansB: Mayans It's the Egyptians! Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - Another Mess... Jan 23, 2017, 7:07 a.m. Two dead in massive Washington house fire Jan 23, 2017, 6:36 a.m. Patriots defeat Steelers, advance to Super Bowl LI… Jan 22, 2017, 11:48 p.m.


