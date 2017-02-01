WLBZ
Morning stumper: 2.1.17

Morning Report Stumper

WCSH 7:30 AM. EST February 01, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- What year did the Patriots have their worst season in franchise history?

A: 1989

B: 1990

C: 1991

D: 1992

 

The answer is B! 1990. The pats went 1-15 that year. 

