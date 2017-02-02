WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 2.2.17

Morning Report Stumper 2/2/2017

WCSH 7:33 AM. EST February 02, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- How many quarterbacks were drafted ahead of Tom Brady?

A: 3

B: 5

C: 6

D: 8

 

The answe is 6! 

