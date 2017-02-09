Close Morning stumper: 2.9.17 Morning Report Stumper 2/9/2017 WCSH 7:47 AM. EST February 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Its National Pizza Day! How many restaurants in the U.S. are dedicated to serving pizza?A: 10%B: 12%C: 17%D: 20% The answer is 17% Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - Nor'easter! Feb. 9, 2017, 7:15 a.m. Sen. Collins sizes up Supreme Court nominee Feb. 9, 2017, 8:24 a.m. State Police investigating death of man in Waldo Feb. 9, 2017, 2:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs