Morning stumper: 2.9.17

Morning Report Stumper 2/9/2017

WCSH 7:47 AM. EST February 09, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Its National Pizza Day! How many restaurants in the U.S. are dedicated to serving pizza?

A: 10%

B: 12%

C: 17%

D: 20% 

The answer is 17%

Copyright 2017 WCSH


