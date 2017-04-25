Close Morning Stumper: 4.25.17 What's Clicking? 4/25/2017 WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT April 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- President Truman bowled for the first time in the new White House bowling alley, how manypins did he knock down?A: 0, gutter ballB: 2C: 7D: 10, strike!The answer is 7! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories LePage: My own son is a victim of Maine's high taxes Apr 24, 2017, 9:38 p.m. Turkey population continues to grow as hunting recedes Apr 24, 2017, 8:30 p.m. Penquis joins fight to end child sexual assault with… Apr 24, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
