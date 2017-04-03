Close Morning Stumper: 4.3.17 WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT April 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Today is opening day for the Boston Red Sox.In honor of that...in what year did the team first adopt the name "Red Sox"? A: 1901 B: 1903 C: 1907 D: 1912 The answer is C! © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories House fire destroys link to Maine history Apr. 2, 2017, 9:15 p.m. Fires destroy tractor-trailer trucks in two towns Apr. 3, 2017, 7:12 a.m. Annual 'Literacy Tea' promotes the joys of reading Apr. 2, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
