Morning Stumper: 4.3.17

WCSH 7:22 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Today is opening day for the Boston Red Sox.

In honor of that...in what year did the team first adopt the name "Red Sox"?

 
A: 1901
B: 1903
C: 1907
D: 1912
 
The answer is C!

