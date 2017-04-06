WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 4.6.17

Morning Report Stumper 4/6/2017

WCSH 7:16 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Who sang the National Anthem at the first home opener for the Sea Dogs back in 1994?

A: Kathy Lee Gifford

B: Joan Obsborne

C: James Taylor

D: Patty Griffin

The answer is A!

