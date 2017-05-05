WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 5/5/17

Morning Report Stumper 5/5/2017

WCSH 9:22 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- For Cinco de Mayo, the MORNING REPORT look south of the border for its Morning Stumper.

How many states are in Mexico?

A. None

B. 12

C. 31

D. 99

