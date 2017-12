Winter scene (Photo: arose373, (c) arose373)

In Frosty the Snowman (1969), who brought Frosty back to life?

1) Karen

2) Hocus the rabbit

3) Santa Claus

In the Frosty the Snowman TV special released in 1969, Santa Claus brings frosty back to life with a touch of Christmas snow.

