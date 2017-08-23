Close Morning Stumper for August 23, 2017 Morning Report Stumper 8/23/2017 WCSH 7:09 AM. EDT August 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Today's stumper will blow you away. Click the video to watch. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Trump blames media for condemnation of comments on Virginia Aug 22, 2017, 10:55 p.m. Maine W.W. II vet honors comrades lost on U.S.S… Aug 22, 2017, 4:29 p.m. Republicans want Secretary of State to say Medicaid… Aug 22, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs