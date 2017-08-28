Close Morning Stumper for August 28, 2017 Morning Report Stumper 8/28/2017 WCSH 9:02 AM. EDT August 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWSCENTER) -- Today's stumper is from this day in history, 1963. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Elderly Texas residents rescued after photo of them… Aug 27, 2017, 7:26 p.m. Five dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams Texas Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Accused killer of James Haskell goes to court Aug 28, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs