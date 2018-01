Getty Images (Photo: Westend61, Giorgio Fochesato)

Which artist had the most streamed song on Spotify last year?

1) Ed Sheeran

2) Taylor Swift

3) Justin Bieber

"Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran was the most streamed song of the year on Spotify, with over 1.4 billion streams.



