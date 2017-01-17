WLBZ
Morning Stumper: January 17, 2017

Morning Report Stumper

Addison Boroff, WCSH 9:41 AM. EST January 17, 2017

NEWS CENTER --

Back on this day in 1996 the British rock band Pink Floyd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...

 

Their albums "Momentary Lapse of Reason" and "The Division Bell" were recorded at lead guitarist and singer David Gilmour's studio "Astoria."
 
So our question is....
The studio "Astoria" is a re-purposed what?
 
A - Boat house
 
B - Hangar
 
C - Double-deck bus
 
D - Abandoned gymnasium
 
Were you right?
Watch the video to see if you guessed correctly.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


