WLBZ
Close

New details: Freeport track and LePage weight loss

New details

WCSH 7:42 AM. EST January 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- New details on Freeport's proposed track and field plus Governor Paul LePage opens up about his weight loss surgery.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories