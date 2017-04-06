Close New ride-sharing geared towards women Ridesharing for women WCSH 8:15 AM. EDT April 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NEWS CENTER -- Do you feel a bit of anxiety when you step into that Uber or Lyft vehicle? After all, you don't know the driver.But would the sex of the driver ease your mind?There's a new ride-sharing service, just for women. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - A Soaking Apr. 6, 2017, 7:18 a.m. Travis Mills makes guest appearance in Bangor Apr. 5, 2017, 7:44 p.m. State House hearing on protecting Maine climate… Apr. 6, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs