WLBZ
Close

New ride-sharing geared towards women

Ridesharing for women

WCSH 8:15 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

NEWS CENTER -- Do you feel a bit of anxiety when you step into that Uber or Lyft vehicle? After all, you don't know the driver.

But would the sex of the driver ease your mind?

There's a new ride-sharing service, just for women.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories