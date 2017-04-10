New toll plaza for Maine Turnpike Exit 44

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A four-phase construction project begins today on a new toll facility for exit 44 off the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough.

The new toll plaza will include EZ-Pass lanes that allow drivers with EZ-Passes to travel through without slowing down. There will still be lanes to pay cash, but this type of toll booth system, called "Open Road Tolling." It's designed to keep traffic flowing and increase safety around the toll area.

To keep traffic delays to a minimum, construction will roll out in four phases, with completion expected by the summer of 2019. The current exit 44 toll plaza will remain open throughout the construction.

© 2017 WCSH-TV