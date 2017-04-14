Newz by the Nunz: 4.14.17

(NEWS CENTER) -- Another weekend, another round of concerts across Maine.
Friday, April 14:
Rustic Overtones With Bella's Bartok at Portland House of Music and Events. 8 p.m. 21 and older, $20.
The Whiskey Militia & Skosh at Mixers in Sabattus. 8:30 p.m. 21 and older, FREE
Saturday April 15:
Jesse Dee at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield. 8 p.m. All ages, $20
Xander Nelson's Record Release Show with Covered in Bees & Love to Burn at Empire in Portland. 9:30 p.m. 21 and older, $7
