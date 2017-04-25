Portland to extend Nova Scotia ferry service

(Photo: Jill Brady, Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland City Council is planning to extend the season for the Nova Scotia ferry service by two weeks.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the city council voted unanimously on the extension, which is expected to generate an additional $16,000 for the city.

Portland last year collected more than $260,000 in rent, parking, and fees from the ferry service.

Bay Ferries is contracted to operate the CAT high-speed ferry service from May 31 to October 15.

