Pot on Maine college campuses

Pot bill banned on Maine college campuses

WCSH 7:56 AM. EST February 07, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Recreational marijuana is now legal across the state, but college campuses are saying not so fast.

Maine colleges and campuses still don't allow weed on their campus, and say they wont anytime soon. That's because they have to obey federal law. If the University of Maine system allowed students to light up, they would stand to lose $191 million dollars in federal funding. 

