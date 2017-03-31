Retirement is anything but retiring at The Highlands

Life only gets busier for some people after retirement if the fitness center at The Highlands in Topsham is any indication

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - As much as Cory Froomkin enjoys delivering his weather forecasts for NEWS CENTER, his new friends at The Highlands in Topsham made retirement look pretty appealing.

For his latest Friday trip with Stormy, Cory was treated to a tour of the retirement community.

Despite the early hour, the fitness center was already packed. Cory bypassed the treadmills and elliptical machines in favor of joining a ping pong match. Armed with both a paddle and a microphone, Cory kept his two hands straight long enough to hack his way through a respectable volley.

The Highlands's commitment to bettering the environment was also on display. A composting program is one of several ways the Go Green Committee encourages the staff and residents to be mindful of their impact on the health of the planet.





© 2017 WCSH-TV