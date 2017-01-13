WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Senate Budget Committee member Sen. Angus King (I-ME) listens to testimony from Congressional Budget Office Director Keith Hall during a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. Hall told the committee that federal debt would climb to over 100-percent of the total GDP by 2040 without major spending course correction. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2015 Getty Images)

(NEWS CENTER) -- This morning, NEWS CENTER talked with Maine Senator Angus King about the Affordable Care Act, and the vote by Congress to start the repeal process. Senator King voted against the step, and says repealing Obamacare without a viable alternative is "disastrous" for people in Maine and around the country.

"It's like if you have a big apartment building, with a whole bunch of families, 30 million, just to pick a number. And you say, 'we're going to change your living accommodations, but first we're going to blow up the building," King said.

The plan voted on by Congress gives committees until January 27 to come up with a plan to repeal and replace Affordable Care.

"I think that's unrealistic...I don't see how that's possible," King said. "If they want to change the law around the margins, and make some improvements and call it 'Trumpcare,' or 'Ryancare,' or 'McConnellcare' I don't care about that either, I get the sense that a lot of this is to get Obama's name out of the law, which is a very poor way to make decisions," King said.

There are several more steps that need to be taken for the ACA to be repealed, but Senator King says he doesn't think it's too late to slow the process.

"I think it's possible. I know Senator Collins is concerned about this," he said. "I know privately there are a number of Republicans that are concerned about it...but right now there's a lot of pressure from their leadership and from the President-elect."

NEWS CENTER reached out to Sen. Susan Collins and her staff to give her a chance to speak about ACA on the MORNING REPORT as well but got no response. However Sen. Collins's office did provide a statement in which she said, "During debate over the Affordable Care Act, I raised the concern that the bill’s cumbersome, 'one size fits all' approach would do more harm than good, and would result in an even more expensive, broken, and unsustainable health care system. Unfortunately, my fears are now reality."

Sen. Collins also expressed concerns about the effect of an immediate repeal on people who depend upon ACA. She said she joined other Senators to offer an amendment to extend the reporting date of the bill to provide more time for people to make the adjustment.

