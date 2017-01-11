WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Senator Angus King supports Trump pick for defense secretary

King supports Mattis

WCSH 7:24 AM. EST January 11, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Senator Angus King is supporting an amendment to a bill that would enable General James Mattis to serve as defense secretary.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories