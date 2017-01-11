WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Senator Angus King working to improve security for America's energy grid

Proposal to secure nation's energy grid

WCSH 7:25 AM. EST January 11, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Senator Angus King is proposing legislation to help protect America's energy company from hackers.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories