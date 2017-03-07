Christopher Knight AKA North Pond Hermit

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's one of the most captivating stories here in Maine in recent years. The discovery and arrest of Christopher Knight, better known as the North Pond Hermit.

Knight lived alone in the woods for 27 years. He broke into camps and houses to steal what he needed, all the while avoiding contact with the outside world, until he was arrested for burglary and theft.

Although clearly a very private person, he did talk to Michael Finkel, who wrote about Knight's life and experience in his new book "The Stranger in the Woods."

NEWS CENTER sat down and talked to Finkel about what went into researching, and getting to know the North Pond Hermit.

