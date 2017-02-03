(NEWS CENTER) -- Some super weather stats from Super Bowls past. All numbers come from the Southeast Regional Climate Center.
- Warmest Super Bowls: 82 degrees (1973, 2003, LA & San Diego)
- Wettest Super Bowl: 0.92" (2007, Miami)
- Outside game with highest wind gust: 30 MPH (1980, Pasadena)
- Most snowfall for any Super Bowl day: 1.1" (2006, Detroit)
- Coldest non-dome Super Bowl: 43 (1972, New Orleans)
- Snow fell from roof of Cowboys Stadium, injuring 6 people, two days before game (2011)
- Ice Storm Super Bowl: 0.25"-0.50" of ice (2000, Atlanta)
Patriots Specific:
- Patriots have played 8 Super Bowls
- 7/8 played in warmer climates
- Only 1 colder climate game: Lost to Giants (2012, Indy)
- 6 games played, so far this century. Won 4 games in warmer climates.
