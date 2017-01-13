(NEWS CENTER) -- This morning, NEWS CENTER talked with Maine Senator Angus King about the Affordable Care Act, and Congress voting to start the repeal process. Senator King voted against the step, and says repealing Obamacare without a viable alternative is disastrous for people in Maine and around the country.

NEWS CENTER reached out to Senator Susan Collins, but as of this morning, have not heard back from her or her office.

Copyright 2016 WCSH