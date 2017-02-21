The best way to prevent a cold and what to do if you fail

CATCHING HEALTH with DIANE ATWOOD -- Such a sad little face. That’s because my sweet little granddaughter had a cold when she visited at Christmas and didn’t feel well. Fortunately, her grandparents didn’t get sick even though they showered her with lots and lots of hugs and baby kisses.

How to prevent a cold

If you’re trying not to catch a cold, Dr. Holmstrom, a family practice doctor and the medical director for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, says the best advice is to limit your exposure to — and even avoid — others who have a cold. Sorry, but when it comes to my granddaughter, there’s no way I could have done either.

It’s still good advice. And here’s some more from Dr. Holmstrom.

