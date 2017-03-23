The joy of doing trap bar deadlifts. Welcome inside my discomfort zone

(Photo: Catching Health with Diane Atwood)

Trap bar deadlifts. They sound much worse than they are and there is joy in doing them because they make me feel stronger. Andy Wight (my fabulous personal trainer) started me off lifting 45 pounds. I stepped inside and listened carefully to his instructions.

“A little bend in the knees,” he told me. “You want to hinge at the waist and then grab onto the handles, gripping as tight as possible. Keep your back nice and flat, come up and stand up tall and really squeeze the glutes at the top.”

Andy says when you lift the trap bar it works on lower body strength. However, you have to engage the upper body as well so it’s a good whole body exercise.



