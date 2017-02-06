Close The Super Bowl ad champs Super Bowl morning wrap WCSH 7:51 AM. EST February 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Dan Routh from Creative Imaging Group talks about some of his favorite ads from Super Bowl 51. Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Tom Brady suspects Super Bowl jersey was stolen after game Feb. 6, 2017, 12:16 a.m. Patriots stun Falcons with historic Super Bowl… Feb. 5, 2017, 10:32 p.m. SB LI 1st Half - Land of Confusion for Patriots Feb. 5, 2017, 8:11 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs