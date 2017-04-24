Treating addiction with marijuana

Venice, CA (NEWS CENTER) -- What is the solution to the rising heroin epidemic? Arresting more people, expanding access to treatment? What about Marijuana?

In 2014, the Journal of the American Medical Association found states with Medical Cannabis laws had an opioid overdose rate almost 25% lower than average.

Federal Law blocks most research into medical cannabis, but Dr. Barry Gordon, Medical Director at the Compassionate Cannabis Clinic of Venice says using cannabis to fight addiction has been successful.

“Canadian studies, other countries have shown,” Dr. Gordon said. “Pretty clearly that cannabis therapy can assist in recovery from both alcohol and opiate addiction.”

Dr. Gordon says this works by stabilizing the endocannabinoid system in the body.

“The organ system in the body that really mitigates a lot of the functions of pleasure in the body and things of that nature, so it’s felt that sometimes replacing other more dangerous products with a very safe product like medical cannabis can be very helpful in recovery.”

Opioid and Heroin addiction often starts with prescribed painkillers.

Using Marijuana to help treat chronic pain could also help prevent people from ever using opioids.

“Most of the patients coming to me have already been through their opioid issues,” Dr. Gordon said. “Either they’re still on them and want to get off them to a certain extent, half the dose, get rid of the totally, or quite frankly those people that manage to get off them never want to go back.”

Critics say addiction shouldn’t be treated by providing another drug, but Dr. Gordon says things like Methadone and Suboxone are already being used.

“Cannabis on the other hand I think is safer in general than the Methadone and the Suboxone ,” Dr. Gordon said. “And I think can be once again utilized as a kind of a replacement medication for patients to stop them from slipping back into the abyss of heavier opioid meds, alcohol as well.”

Currently addiction and chronic pain are not approved conditions for medical marijuana recommendations.

“Surely the expectation of being able to start somebody for a chronic pain type of process on medical cannabis is a fantastic expectation, and quite frankly we’ll see if Florida allows us that chance or not.”

Amendment 2 does allow physicians to make recommendations for comparable debilitating conditions to those approved which might include chronic pain.

Legislation to implement Amendment 2, and regulate the Medical Marijuana industry have still not been approved by the state legislature.

Copyright 2017 SSN