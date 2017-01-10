WLBZ
Truck driver to be arraigned for manslaughter

Mcnally court

WCSH 7:55 AM. EST January 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Joshua McNally is charged with manslaughter and causing a death with a revoked license.

