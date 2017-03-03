Weekend tunes with Holly Nunan 3/3-3/5

(NEWS CENTER) --

FRIDAY, MARCH 3RD

Studio Two at Somerset Abby in Madison, Maine 7pm, All Ages, $25

Go Big For Hunger featuring Armies, members of Sister Sparrow and The Dirty Birds, and The Working Dead at Portland House of Music and Events in Portland, Maine 8pm, 21+, $27

SATURDAY, MARCH 4TH

Sunaana featuring Rozes, Scott Sorry, Town Meeting with MYRO, Lannen, The Very Reverend, Hannah Daman and The Martelle Sisters and more at Thompson's Point in Portland, Maine 1pm, 21+, $45

JT Lockwood Band at The Rack in Carrabassett Valley, Maine 9pm, 21+, Free



Here's a link to Holly's site.

Copyright 2017 WCSH