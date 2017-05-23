WHAT'S BUGGING ME: A parasite to behold

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Being called a parasite is no compliment, but maybe it should be.

Each day this week, NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin will spotlight a different aspect of Maine's bug season. On Tuesday, he spoke to University of Southern Maine Professor Joseph Staples about parasites.

Insects are the most common lifeform on the planet. They serve important functions by promoting decomposition and pollination. But in large numbers, they can become a buzzing, biting nuisance. Dr. Staples says we can thank parasitoids for killing just enough of them to provide a natural check on the insect population.

That balance can be thrown out of whack by pesticides. Staples warns that parasitoids are vulnerable to many of the same chemicals as insects. If pesticides are not carefully applied, Staples says we may end up worsening the very problem of pest control that we are seeking to solve.

© 2017 WCSH-TV