WHAT'S BUGGING ME: Bees, if you please

Early bee season means hives can grow and spread to help farmers.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of recoiling at the sound of bees buzzing, experts say our reaction should be more thankful.

Each day this week, NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin will spotlight a different aspect of Maine's bug season. He began his series on Monday by talking to University of Southern Maine Professor Joseph Staples about bees.

Dr. Staples said the work that bees do to pollinate plants make them vital contributors to the ecosystem. Crops like blueberries are highly dependent on bees for their growth and reproduction. In addition to the agricultural benefits that bees provide, they also largely responsible for ensuring the health of Maine's wild flora.

© 2017 WCSH-TV