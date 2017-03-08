Close What's clicking 3/8 What's Clicking? 3/8/2017 WCSH 7:31 AM. EST March 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here's a look at what's trending online. Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories NEWS CENTER NOW Mar. 6, 2017, 2:36 p.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Old Man Winter Resurrects Mar. 8, 2017, 7:06 a.m. Lottery would freshen ranks of elver fishermen Mar. 8, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs