WLBZ
Close

What's Clicking: pennies and peace signs

What's clicking?

WCSH 7:46 AM. EST January 16, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Man annoyed at a DMV in Virginia pays his entire bill in 300,000 pennies. Also, holding up peace signs in pictures may be dangerous as technology allows people to replicate fingerprints. 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories