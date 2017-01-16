Close What's Clicking: pennies and peace signs What's clicking? WCSH 7:46 AM. EST January 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Man annoyed at a DMV in Virginia pays his entire bill in 300,000 pennies. Also, holding up peace signs in pictures may be dangerous as technology allows people to replicate fingerprints. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Remembering MLK: One woman's story, hope for the future Jan 16, 2017, 12:05 a.m. Maine celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan 16, 2017, 5:54 a.m. 82-year-old woman uses Life Alert button after nightmare Jan 16, 2017, 7:16 a.m.
