Why does my heel hurt when I get up in the morning?

(NEWS CENTER) -- You crawl under the covers at night and your heel feels fine. You wake up and can hardly walk because it hurts so much. After a few minutes, the pain is gone. It’s become part of your morning routine. What’s the problem? It could be heel pain syndrome or plantar fasciitis.

Dr. Michael Saraydarian, a podiatrist at Central Maine Orthopaedics, says plantar fasciitis is the most common condition he and other general foot and ankle doctors see.

What causes it and how can it be prevented or treated? Dr. Saraydarian gives us some answers. First, a quick anatomy lesson.

The plantar fascia is a thick band of tissue on the bottom of the foot. It connects the heel to the toes and supports the arch.What causes plantar fasciitis?

When you have fasciitis, it means the band of tissue is irritated or inflamed. Dr. Saraydarian says repetitively overusing and overstretching the fascia and wearing shoes that don’t fit the activity you’re doing are the most common causes.



