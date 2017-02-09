World and nation headlines 2.9.17

(NEWS CENTER) -- Top stories from outside the state.
- Britain is one big step closer to leaving the EU as Brexit talk loom.
- Apple's CEO is speaking out against President Trump's travel ban, saying employees were impacted it.
- A close call for the "Flying Wallendas" acrobat group. During a practice session, five members of a seven person pyramid fell from a high wire. Two are in serious condition, but all are expected to survive.
