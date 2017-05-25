Yo, ho, ho! Check out the new pirate show!

Salvaged cannons from a shipwreck are on display as part of the new exhibit on pirates at the Portland Science Center

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Science Center is hoisting the Jolly Roger over a new exhibit on the history of piracy.

Real Pirates: An Exhibition from National Geographic opens to the public on Friday. But NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin finagled his way inside for a personal tour during Thursday's MORNING REPORT.

Many of the artifacts on display tell the story of the Whydah, a pirate ship that sank 300 years ago off the coast of Cape Cod. Visitors can see the weapons that pirates used to overpower their victims including cannons, pistols and swords.

The exhibit wouldn't exist without the work of Barry Clifford. He discovered the Whydah and salvaged its cargo. Clifford told Cory how his team dug through 20 feet of sand to unearth 60 cannons that went down with the ship.

