Morning Stumper 04-14-17

Back on this day in 1939, John Steinbeck's award winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath" was first published.
It won a Pulitzer Prize and is considered an American classic.
Steinbeck's wife came up with the title for "The Grapes of Wrath" from a line taken from a Civil War-era song... What was the song?
A - The Battle Hymn of the Republic
B - When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again
C - Dixie
D - Battle Cry of Freedom
Answer:
A - The Battle Hymn of the Republic
John Steinbeck was having trouble coming up with a title so his wife Carol suggested the line.... "Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the lord:
he is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;
he hath loosed the fateful lightning of his terrible swift sword:
his truth is marching on."
She said the line represents the protagonist, Tom Joad's situation of battling through the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.
