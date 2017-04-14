Morning Stumper 04-14-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Back on this day in 1939, John Steinbeck's award winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath" was first published.

It won a Pulitzer Prize and is considered an American classic.

So our question is.....

Steinbeck's wife came up with the title for "The Grapes of Wrath" from a line taken from a Civil War-era song... What was the song?

A - The Battle Hymn of the Republic

B - When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again

C - Dixie

D - Battle Cry of Freedom

Scroll to the bottom to find out if your guess was right...

Answer:

A - The Battle Hymn of the Republic

John Steinbeck was having trouble coming up with a title so his wife Carol suggested the line.... "Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the lord:

he is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

he hath loosed the fateful lightning of his terrible swift sword:

his truth is marching on."

She said the line represents the protagonist, Tom Joad's situation of battling through the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.

© 2017 WCSH-TV