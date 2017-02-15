WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 2.15.17

Morning Report Stumper 2/15/2017

WCSH 7:48 AM. EST February 15, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In which state is it illegal to lasso a fish?

A: Texas

B: Kentucky

C: Mississippi

D: Tennessee

The answer is Tennessee!

Copyright 2017 WCSH


