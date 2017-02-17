Close Morning stumper: 2.17.17 Morning Report Stumper 2/17/2017 WCSH 7:15 AM. EST February 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- In what state is it illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your back pocket?A: CaliforniaB: AlabamaC: OhioD: South CarolinaThe answer is Alabama! Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Maine's shortage of young people is a big problem,… Feb 16, 2017, 5:23 p.m. Baileyville chlorine dioxide leak sends ten to hospital Feb 16, 2017, 11:25 a.m. Failure to retain court workers blamed on low pay Feb 17, 2017, 6:21 a.m.
