Morning stumper: 2.17.17

Morning Report Stumper 2/17/2017

WCSH 7:15 AM. EST February 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In what state is it illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your back pocket?

A: California

B: Alabama

C: Ohio

D: South Carolina

The answer is Alabama! 

