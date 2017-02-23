Close Morning Stumper: 2.23.17 Morning Report Stumper 2/23/2017 WCSH 7:51 AM. EST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Scientists estimate there are how many "earth like" planets out there?A: One millionB: 200 millionC: 500 millionD: 2 billionThe answer is 2 billion Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - I Smelled a Skunk Feb 23, 2017, 6:43 a.m. Collins won't rule out subpoena in Trump tax probe Feb 23, 2017, 6:32 a.m. Crews battle early morning house fire Feb 23, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs