Morning Stumper: 2.23.17

Morning Report Stumper 2/23/2017

WCSH 7:51 AM. EST February 23, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Scientists estimate there are how many "earth like" planets out there?

A: One million

B: 200 million

C: 500 million

D: 2 billion

The answer is 2 billion

