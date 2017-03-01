WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 3.1.17

Morning Report Stumper 3/1/2017

WCSH 7:35 AM. EST March 01, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Who was the youngest person to win a Grammy Award?

A: LeAnn Rimes

B: Lorde

C: Christina Aguilera

D: Luis Miguel

The answer is A, LeAnn Rimes

Copyright 2017 WCSH


