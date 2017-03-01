Close Morning Stumper: 3.1.17 Morning Report Stumper 3/1/2017 WCSH 7:35 AM. EST March 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Who was the youngest person to win a Grammy Award?A: LeAnn RimesB: LordeC: Christina AguileraD: Luis MiguelThe answer is A, LeAnn Rimes Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - Wild Wednesday... Mar. 1, 2017, 7:18 a.m. Wednesday warmth may break records Mar. 1, 2017, 7:00 a.m. Public packs legislative committee room to give… Feb 28, 2017, 10:04 p.m.
