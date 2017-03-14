Close Morning Stumper: 3.14.17 Morning Report Stumper 3/14/2017 WCSH 8:11 AM. EDT March 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- How many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick's Day?A: 13 MILLIONB: 100 MILLIONC: 22 MILLIOND: 81 MILLIONThe answer is A! 13 million Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories March nor'easter will likely drop more than a foot… Mar 13, 2017, 9:46 p.m. Monster snowstorm 'Stella' to pound Maine Mar 14, 2017, 5:15 a.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Blizzard 2.0 Mar 14, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
