Morning Stumper: 3.14.17

Morning Report Stumper 3/14/2017

WCSH 8:11 AM. EDT March 14, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- How many pints of Guinness are consumed on St. Patrick's Day?

A: 13 MILLION

B: 100 MILLION

C: 22 MILLION

D: 81 MILLION

The answer is A! 13 million

