Morning Stumper: 3.16.17

Morning Report Stumper 3/16/2017

WCSH 7:26 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- St. Patrick was not actually from Ireland, where was he from?

A: Italy

B: Denmark

C: Wales

D: Netherlands

The answer is C!

