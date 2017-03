(NEWS CENTER) -- Back on this day in 1733, Joseph Priestly invented carbonated water--or seltzer.

So for our stumper this morning--

which famous soft-drink creator officially patented a process of making carbonated water?

A - Charles alderton (dr pepper)

B - Jacob schweppe (schweppes)

C - Dennis crowley (polar)

D - Dr. augustin thompson (moxie)

