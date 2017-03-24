Close Morning Stumper: 3.24.17 Morning Report Stumper 3/24/2017 WCSH 7:16 AM. EDT March 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- In which movie did Harry Houdini act and produce? A: TERROR ISLAND B: THE GRIM GAME C: THE MAN FROM BAYOND D: THE MASTER MYSTERY The answer is D! Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Shipping up to Maine: employers target Boston for… Mar 23, 2017, 9:46 p.m. Maine medical examiner wants more money to handle OD deaths Mar 24, 2017, 6:04 a.m. Pressure on Maine politicians ahead of health care vote Mar 23, 2017, 5:58 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs