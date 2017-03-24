WLBZ
Morning Stumper: 3.24.17

Morning Report Stumper 3/24/2017

WCSH 7:16 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- In which movie did Harry Houdini act and produce?

 
A: TERROR ISLAND
B: THE GRIM GAME
C: THE MAN FROM BAYOND
D: THE MASTER MYSTERY
 
 
The answer is D! 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


