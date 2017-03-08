WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Morning Stumper: 3.8.17

Morning Report Stumper 3/8/2017

WCSH 7:52 AM. EST March 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Which of the following places doesn't partake in some sort of daylight saving time?

A: Alaska

B: Greenland

C: Iceland

D: Cuba

The answer is C, Iceland!

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories